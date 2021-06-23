News 10′s Mallory Anderson donates for ‘Give Blood Telethon’

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Right now the American Red Cross desperately needs blood donors to step up and help save lives, as they deal with a dire shortage of donated blood. The shortage is mostly thanks to more surgeries happening in the spring and summer of 2021, since many people delayed care due to COVID-19 a year ago.

For WILX’s ‘Give Blood Telethon’ with the American Red Cross, News 10 Today anchor Mallory Anderson displayed how easy and quick it can be to donate blood.

To make an appointment to give blood, click here.

