Advertisement

NCAA Working On Athletes’ Extra Compensation

FILE - In this April 4, 2019, file photo, NCAA President Mark Emmert answers questions at a...
FILE - In this April 4, 2019, file photo, NCAA President Mark Emmert answers questions at a news conference at the Final Four college basketball tournament in Minneapolis. Emmert told the organization's more than 1,200 member schools Friday, June 18, 2021, that he will seek temporary rules as early as July to ensure all athletes can be compensated for their celebrity with a host of state laws looming and congressional efforts seemingly stalled. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)(Matt York | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-UNDATED (AP) - NCAA President Mark Emmert says the association is working on interim rules to permit athletes to earn money from their fame by July. It would act as a bridge until there is a more permanent solution. Emmert outlined his thinking in a memo sent to NCAA member schools and obtained by The Associated Press, Emmert acknowledged the current uncertainty across college sports as it moves toward allowing athletes to be compensated for use of their name, image and likeness.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

MSP kill unarmed man in West Michigan
House fire at Horton and Jerome
UPDATE: House in early morning fire a ‘total loss’
Andrew Michael Paul
Suspect in Father’s Day slaying in Eaton Township charged with murder
Drevon Deonta Wilson
Suspect identified in Elmwood Park apartments shooting
Neighbors will miss man killed in Eaton Township homicide

Latest News

East Lansing's Kentre Patterson will be racing to qualify for the Olympics this weekend in the...
East Lansing’s Patterson hoping to join Taylor Manson in Tokyo
Alonso to Defend Home Run Derby Title
Team USA men’s basketball roster announced
St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt (8) takes the ball from pitcher Johan Oviedo (59) in...
Tigers Sweep Cardinals