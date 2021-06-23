Advertisement

In My View 6/23/21: MLB All-Star Game nears

So, who qualifies for the Detroit Tigers?
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 5:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Major League Baseball All-Star game is around the corner and each team must have a player chosen. 

So, who qualifies for the Detroit Tigers? 

The reason they have a losing record again?  In my view, they have no legitimate all-star players. 

One of the two likely will be chosen by default: Jeimer Candelario or Jonathan Schoop and in a normal year, they would never be selected.  But these are different times and it would be a better attraction if only the stars were chosen without every team having to be represented.

