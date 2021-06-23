In My View 6/23/21: MLB All-Star Game nears

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Major League Baseball All-Star game is around the corner and each team must have a player chosen.

So, who qualifies for the Detroit Tigers?

The reason they have a losing record again? In my view, they have no legitimate all-star players.

One of the two likely will be chosen by default: Jeimer Candelario or Jonathan Schoop and in a normal year, they would never be selected. But these are different times and it would be a better attraction if only the stars were chosen without every team having to be represented.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.