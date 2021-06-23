In My View 6/22/21: The Pistons and the NBA Draft Lottery

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The NBA draft lottery was held tonight to line the teams up for next month’s pandemic delayed draft.

In yesteryear, the draft was great because the college players chosen were juniors and seniors and they were far more proven than the freshmen and sophomores chosen prominently today. And I don’t see anyone in the draft who can make a significant immediate impact for the downtrodden Detroit Pistons.

They need free agents, in my view, the only way they can make significant progress in the near future.

