Advertisement

In My View 6/22/21: The Pistons and the NBA Draft Lottery

In yesteryear, the draft was great.
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 5:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The NBA draft lottery was held tonight to line the teams up for next month’s pandemic delayed draft.

In yesteryear, the draft was great because the college players chosen were juniors and seniors and they were far more proven than the freshmen and sophomores chosen prominently today. And I don’t see anyone in the draft who can make a significant immediate impact for the downtrodden Detroit Pistons.

They need free agents, in my view, the only way they can make significant progress in the near future.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

House fire at Horton and Jerome
UPDATE: House in early morning fire a ‘total loss’
Andrew Michael Paul
Suspect in Father’s Day slaying in Eaton Township charged with murder
Drevon Deonta Wilson
Suspect identified in Elmwood Park apartments shooting
Neighbors will miss man killed in Eaton Township homicide
Meridian PD needs help in identifying this man

Latest News

In My View 6/23/21: MLB All-Star Game nears
IMV 6/22/21: The Pistons and the NBA Draft Lottery
IMV 6/22 NBA Draft Lottery - News 10 at 11 p.m. - VOD - clipped version
In My View 6/21/21: SCOTUS rules against NCAA
In My View 6/21/21: SCOTUS rules against NCAA
IMV 6-21-21 - News 10 at 11 p.m. - VOD - clipped version