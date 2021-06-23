MSP kill unarmed man in West Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police say a man who was shot and killed by a trooper in West Michigan was unarmed.

An officer was called to a mobile home in Allegan County Monday for a break-in. Witnesses tell WOOD-TV the suspect was inside when the trooper arrived.

After a fight, the man allegedly reached for the trooper’s gun. The officer was able to fire off a shot, killing the man.

The trooper is currently on administrative leave while the incident is being investigated.

