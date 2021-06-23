Advertisement

Michiganders tell News 10 why donating blood is important to them

The donations will go towards the recovery efforts provided by the American Red Cross....
The donations will go towards the recovery efforts provided by the American Red Cross. (Source:WALB)
By Diana Cannizzaro
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The day you donate blood, may be the day you save someone’s life.

“You don’t know how important those decisions are that you make until you have a loved one or friend who needs it,” said blood recipient, Rachel Kuntzsch. “Being able to having accessible blood is the difference between life and death.”

Kuntzsch is just one example of many who are alive today, thanks to a blood donation.

“In November of 2018 I was in congestive heart failure, so I had to receive multiple pints of platelets and pints of blood; receiving blood donations saved my life,” Kuntzsch said.

Kuntzsch told News 10 she is forever grateful for those people who donate blood on a regular basis.

“My parents always taught me as I grew up if your blessed with good health you should try and give back to the community and donating blood is one of the ways I can give back to the community,” said blood donor, Rick Jones.

“As a mother I think about gosh if I was ever in a situation where my little girl needed blood emergently and it wasn’t there I would hope that there were other people thinking the same way about being selfless and giving blood and that’s why I do it,” said blood donor, Kristin Ray.

Both Ray and Jones are devoted blood donors. Kristen donates every quarter, over the years Rick has donated a whopping 26 gallons of blood.

“I donate blood because I don’t really see any reason not to,” said Red Cross Blood Donor Katie Kiter. “For one hour out of 56 days that can help somebody I don’t really see a reason not to donate blood.”

Kiter donates every 56 days, she does it for the Red Cross because the organization lets you know how your blood is helping others.

“It’s not just your blood disappearing and you never hear of it again, they really have done a good job at making sure you know the process and the journey that your blood goes through to help other people,” Kiter said.

“It’s simply a good feeling to give back - and this is one of the best ways because your actually saving lives,” Jones said.

The Red Cross states that every two seconds someone in the United States is in need of a blood donation.

In the state of Michigan you must be at least 16-years old to donate blood with parental consent, or 17 years-of-age and older without parental consent and at least 110 pounds.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

House fire at Horton and Jerome
UPDATE: House in early morning fire a ‘total loss’
Andrew Michael Paul
Suspect in Father’s Day slaying in Eaton Township charged with murder
Drevon Deonta Wilson
Suspect identified in Elmwood Park apartments shooting
MSP kill unarmed man in West Michigan
Neighbors will miss man killed in Eaton Township homicide

Latest News

CATA closes in observance of Independence Day
Consumers Energy announces plan to end coal use by 2025
Downtown East Lansing
East Lansing DDA launches expansion and beautification grant program
mobile app
Dept. of Education launches new college savings mobile app