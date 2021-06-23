Michiganders tell News 10 why donating blood is important to them

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The day you donate blood, may be the day you save someone’s life.

“You don’t know how important those decisions are that you make until you have a loved one or friend who needs it,” said blood recipient, Rachel Kuntzsch. “Being able to having accessible blood is the difference between life and death.”

Kuntzsch is just one example of many who are alive today, thanks to a blood donation.

“In November of 2018 I was in congestive heart failure, so I had to receive multiple pints of platelets and pints of blood; receiving blood donations saved my life,” Kuntzsch said.

Kuntzsch told News 10 she is forever grateful for those people who donate blood on a regular basis.

“My parents always taught me as I grew up if your blessed with good health you should try and give back to the community and donating blood is one of the ways I can give back to the community,” said blood donor, Rick Jones.

“As a mother I think about gosh if I was ever in a situation where my little girl needed blood emergently and it wasn’t there I would hope that there were other people thinking the same way about being selfless and giving blood and that’s why I do it,” said blood donor, Kristin Ray.

Both Ray and Jones are devoted blood donors. Kristen donates every quarter, over the years Rick has donated a whopping 26 gallons of blood.

“I donate blood because I don’t really see any reason not to,” said Red Cross Blood Donor Katie Kiter. “For one hour out of 56 days that can help somebody I don’t really see a reason not to donate blood.”

Kiter donates every 56 days, she does it for the Red Cross because the organization lets you know how your blood is helping others.

“It’s not just your blood disappearing and you never hear of it again, they really have done a good job at making sure you know the process and the journey that your blood goes through to help other people,” Kiter said.

“It’s simply a good feeling to give back - and this is one of the best ways because your actually saving lives,” Jones said.

The Red Cross states that every two seconds someone in the United States is in need of a blood donation.

In the state of Michigan you must be at least 16-years old to donate blood with parental consent, or 17 years-of-age and older without parental consent and at least 110 pounds.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.