Dept. of Education launches new college savings mobile app

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan families can now manage their children’s college education savings right from the palm of their hand.

Wednesday the Michigan Department of Treasury announced the launch of READYSAVE 529, a new education savings mobile app available to Michigan Education Savings Program (MESP) account owners. The app presents a convenient way to access information, track progress and make contributions.

“We are excited to be one of the first states to offer this new tool that makes it easier for families to save for their children’s future,” said Diane Brewer, MESP administrator. “As higher education costs continue to rise, we are always looking for new and innovative ways to help Michiganders plan, monitor, and adjust their saving strategies to meet their goals. READYSAVE 529 delivers a simple yet powerful solution to do that.”

The READYSAVE 529 app allows users to view account balances and investment distributions, make one-time or reoccurring contributions, and see how their savings compare with peers. Future releases of the app will add new capabilities such as allowing family and friends to make contributions as a gift.

READYSAVE 529, developed by Ascensus, is available for download in the Apple and Google Play app stores and can be installed on any device. MESP account owners can log in using their existing username and password.

The plan, which marked its 20th anniversary last November, has more than 285,000 accounts with total assets exceeding $7.3 billion.

MESP is sold directly to families that are saving for college and has more than 285,000 accounts with total assets exceeding $7.3 billion. It is one of three Michigan Section 529 plans, named after the section of the Internal Revenue Code that allowed for their creation.

Each plan offers Michigan taxpayers a state income tax deduction on contributions and potential tax-free growth on earnings if account proceeds are used to pay for qualified higher education expenses.

MESP can be used at any eligible college, university, or trade school in the nation and some abroad for a variety of qualified higher education expenses, including tuition, fees, certain room and board costs, books, supplies, and equipment required for enrollment.

More information about MESP is available at MISaves.com or 877-861-6377.

