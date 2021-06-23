Mason child saved by blood donations, more needed nationwide

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Every pint counts when there’s a critical blood shortage. Few people understand the importance of donations more than Brenden Scott. His life was saved thanks to the generosity of blood donors.

Brenden’s mom, Jennifer Scott said, “There wouldn’t be a Brenden without that blood donation.”

At 9-years-old Brenden was hit by a car outside of his home in Mason in 2018. His liver was lacerated and had severe damage to his heart and lungs. Brenden’s heart stopped for more than 20 minutes. His doctor manually pumped his heart to keep him alive. His chances of survival were low.

Brenden had less than a 1 percent chance of survival. He lost his blood volume four times while in the operating room.

Fortunately, the doctors were able to stop the bleeding, but Brenden needed a blood transfusion.

Jennifer said, “They had to give him 24 units in that first surgery so they could maintain him so they could stop the bleeding. If it hadn’t been for that they couldn’t have gone any further because he had nothing left. It was very important. It literally saved his life.”

Today’s severe blood shortage has doctors worried they won’t be able to save patients in Brenden’s condition. Hospitals are prioritizing blood donations to trauma centers and are hoping people with type o blood will donate.

“Those critical trauma situations, we want to make sure that blood is available,” said Meghan Lehman from the American Red Cross. “When someone comes in from a severe car crash they need that blood right away to give it to them and type o is the universal blood type.”

Brenden spent 30 days in the hospital recovering. Fast forward three years later and he’s happy and healthy.

Check with your local blood donation center or call (517) 346-8820 if you’re interested in donating blood.

