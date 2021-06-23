Long-time volunteer shares ways to help American Red Cross

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - When Bob Hedlund isn’t running Hedlund Plumbing, he is out volunteering for the American Red Cross.

“I wanted a way to give, I wasn’t really in a financial position that I wanted to give at a level that I wanted to, so I wasn’t able to give dollar-wise, but I thought I have time to give but how can I give? So when I researched the Red Cross, I found different opportunities and one of the opportunities is doing blood drive pickups, and also hospital services for blood deliveries. One thing led to another and I signed up and I’ve been driving for years,” said Bob.

Bob has driven a total of 16,200 miles all across the state of Michigan, from Northern Michigan through the thumb to all of Lake Michigan. He has been driving for the last two years consistently, but has been driving for a total of 5 years. (2008, 2009, 2010, 2019, 2020)

In total, Bob has spent over 400 hours driving for the American Red Cross.

But driving isn’t the only way you can volunteer, Bob says there is a position for everyone.

“Basically, you just go to the website, look for services and volunteer services. That’s where you can start,” explained Bob. “What I recommend to people is start out with what your passion is. I love driving -so that was a perfect match. But there’s a lot of other services that they need, whether it’s at the actual blood drives, whether it’s helping people on the table, the check-in, checkout, going through the health screenings, there’s all kinds of opportunities.”

To find volunteer opportunities in your area: https://www.redcross.org/volunteer/volunteer-opportunities.html

