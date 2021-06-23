Littering a growing problem in southeast Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - When you drive into south Lansing, seeing trash is not the best first impression.

Residents are frustrated over people littering. For the last four years it’s been an ongoing issue, and the south Lansing business association is making efforts to help clean up the city.

“The I-96 corridor is a main entrance into south Lansing and for any visitors come in off of that interstate to see trash all over the place it really sets a negative impression of our city,” said Tina Houghton, Executive Board Member for South Lansing Business Association.

Lansing resident Ram Singh said, “It makes me feel a lot of disgrace. I’m embarrassed, makes me look like I live in a terrible neighborhood, and also makes me angry that someone thinks there is their free zone to get rid of stuff.”

Both Tina and Ram agree that especially since Lansing is the state capitol it’s important we keep it clean.

“We get hundreds of thousands of patrons per year in our city and the cleaner it could be I think the more people would want to come visit and tell the story that the city of Lansing is open for business and wants people in their city as much as possible,” Houghton said.

Lansing’s mayor Andy Schor knows this is an issue but thinks the pandemic made it worse.

“Coming out of the pandemic people were eating to go and throwing things out the window and leaving trash in parks and on the streets, we’ve seen that all over the city so we’ve been organizing cleanups all over the city,” Schor said.

One of those cleanups happened Wednesday afternoon in the southeast part of the city. About 25 volunteers are picking up trash from 1:30 pm. To 4 p.m.

“I am not sure if there is an absolute solution for trash, just because unfortunately we can’t mandate people do the right thing. Littering is a violation but it’s also really hard to mandate,” Houghton said.

Schor told News 10 the city provides clean up options for residents every year to help reduce the trash. If people want to volunteer to help clean up, the city will provide them with the bags and tools to do so.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.