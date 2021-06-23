Advertisement

Man arrested after attempted home invasion in Bingham Township

By Rachel Hyams
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On June 23rd at 6:03 a.m. the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a home invasion in the 1000 block of W. Taft Rd in Bingham Township.

The dispatch came after the homeowner called 911 after discovering that a male had entered their home and attempting to tie him up while assaulting him. The homeowner and another resident fought and pushed the suspect outside while calling 911.

The suspect then fled from the scene in a pickup truck.

Clinton County Deputies along with MSP searched the surrounding area and located the truck unoccupied in a wooded area approximately 1 mile from the initial scene.

The suspect was located trying to steal a vehicle and was apprehended upon a subsequent search.

The 52 year old male was taken into custody and lodged at the Clinton County Jail. The suspect is awaiting arraignment on June 24.

Clinton County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Clinton County Central Dispatch, Michigan State Police and St Johns Police.

