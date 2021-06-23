Advertisement

Gov. Whitmer to sign bipartisan bill to help Michiganders stay in homes, feed families

The bipartisan bill will invest the remaining $2.2 billion in federal COVID-19 relief funding.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs a package of bills.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 7:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will sign a bipartisan bill to invest the remaining $2.2 billion in federal COVID-19 relief funding from the December supplemental to support the recovery of individuals, families, and businesses as the state makes its way out of the pandemic.

Gov. Whitmer will be joined by Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Elizabeth Hertel and Kim Coleman, Director of Human Relations and Community Services, City of Lansing

The signing is scheduled for 10:15 a.m. and will be streamed on both WILX.com and the WILX Facebook Page.

