Food Truck Rally set to raise money for Jackson’s Northwest High School

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Northwest High School in Jackson, MI is hosting a series of food truck rallies to raise funds for clubs, activities, and groups at the high school.

The first rally is Thursday, June 24th from Noon-8pm at the Northwest Elementary complex.

The event is to raise money for Northwest High School with 30% of ticket sales and 10% of food sales donated to projects.

“If we are able to complete 200 Consumers Energy Home Energy Analysis appointments, Consumers Energy will donate 5,000 dollars to us so if we are able to complete 200 appointments during each rally we could potentially earn 20,000 dollars,” said Emily Stepke, a special education teacher and STORM Leadership Team Advisor.

Stepke said the school would love to earn at least $20,000 or potentially more for programs and campus beautification projects, groups, clubs, athletics, graduating classes, including:

STORM Leadership Team is working to earn money to complete passion projects such as a mental health week, a commons area renovation, and homecoming/snowfest events.

Broadcasting and Yearbook classes are working to earn money to purchase new equipment such as cameras to be able to live stream more events.

The Be More Kind club is working to earn money so they can perform random acts of kindness for the student body such as a hot cocoa cart.

ESports is working to earn money to provide students with gaming equipment to complete in large competitions.

The food truck lineup is set to include:

Cookies and Cream Detroit

From Scratch

Hog Heaven BBQ

Ice Box Brand Ice Cream Bars

Island Noodles

Jackson’s Five Star Catering

Junkyard Dog

Kona Ice

Monday’s Streetfood

Nom Nom Ninja

On The Roll

Phat Rob’s

Sabor Latino

Smokey Styles BBQ

Tiki Sam’s

Wonder Burger

The event will return on July 29, August 19, and September 18.

Tickets can be bought through the FoodEaze app. Pre-sale tickets are $3 or $5 at the door.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

