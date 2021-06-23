East Lansing’s Patterson hoping to join Taylor Manson in Tokyo

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Kentre Patterson, a former hurdler at East Lansing High School, will be racing to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics in the 110m High Hurdles this weekend in Eugene, Oregon.

Patterson has cleared thousands of hurdles from East Lansing, to Illinois State and Arizona State.

But his biggest hurdle is yet to come.

His coaches in East Lansing say if there’s anyone who can do it, it’s him.

“That belief in yourself, that belief that you can do it, is all important. Recognizing that if you’re on the track, you’ve got as good a shot as anyone there, and doing your best,” said Patterson’s coach Pat Murray.

Murray tells News 10 that Kentre has as good a chance as anyone.

“If you get to the meet you have a shot.”

Charles Pollard, another East Lansing track and field coach, says Patterson worked hard and was always willing to listen to tips and tricks to improve his game.

“He was a quick study...He would correct his form. And he’d work on making it better and better and better.”

“I’ve never had anyone that could take coaching as quickly as Kentre,” said Murray. “In a technical event like the hurdles, that’s really important.”

Murray tells News Ten Kentre’s willingness to learn has stuck around even years after leaving East Lansing.

“It’s neat to be a small piece of that,” said Murray. “That’s all I feel like I am...A tiny little piece. But it’s neat to be that little piece.”

And no matter what happens in Eugene this weekend, Murray says he’s excited for Patterson.

“Getting to the trials is a big big deal, and running his best at the trials is what I’m hoping for for Kentre.”

And how’s this for a small world?

Both Patterson and sprinter Taylor Manson graduated in 2017.

That same season, they were both ranked 13th in the country in their respective sports.

Here’s to hoping both will be in Tokyo.

Kentre will participate in the first round on Friday, and if he makes it to the semifinals and finals, those will be on Saturday.

