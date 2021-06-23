East Lansing DDA launches expansion and beautification grant program

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The East Lansing Downtown Development Authority (DDA) has allocated $43,000 to launch an Outdoor Area Expansion and Beautification Grant Program in support of downtown East Lansing businesses.

The intent of the program is to deliver financial aid to support eligible businesses with the expansion and/or beautification of their outdoor dining, seating, shopping, and/or service areas in business adjacent private or public spaces. The program will supply a dollar-for-dollar match, up to $2,500 per eligible business, for approved infrastructure and/or site plan design expenditures on a first-come, first-served basis.

“This grant program is one of several initiatives the DDA has implemented to stimulate commerce and support downtown businesses,” said DDA Chairperson Peter Dewan. “Beautification and outdoor expansion efforts will enhance East Lansing’s ability to become a destination location for residents and visitors to enjoy.”

Qualified applicants include businesses located within the boundaries of the DDA that have prior approved 2020 or 2021 Temporary Outdoor Seating Area Expansion plans or approved 2021 Temporary Outdoor Area Expansion and Beautification plans. Additionally, eligible business applicants must be current on all City taxes.

Additional program information and the grant program application are available HERE.

