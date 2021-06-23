Drumming, weights and music can pair for a great workout

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Maybe you have heard of step, but what about when you add in weights or drumming?

Jenn Norton started ‘STEP with Jen’ and it incorporates various types of exercises set to fun music.

Her version of STEP stands for Success Through Endless Persistence.

Check out the video attached as we highlight two different styles including some cardio drumming and light weightlifting.

