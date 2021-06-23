Daily Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 174 new cases, 2 deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan continues to see early pandemic daily COVID-19 cases.

Wednesday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports 174 new cases of COVID-19 and 2 deaths linked to the virus.

State totals are now at 893,756 cases and 19,664 deaths.

Ingham County reports 22,703 cases and 381 deaths.

Jackson County reports 14,730 cases and 285 deaths.

Clinton County reports 6,040 cases and 85 deaths.

Eaton County reports 8,869 cases and 201 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 5,731 cases and 105 deaths.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.