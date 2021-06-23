Advertisement

Daily Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 174 new cases, 2 deaths

Coronavirus in Michigan(Associated Press)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan continues to see early pandemic daily COVID-19 cases.

Wednesday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports 174 new cases of COVID-19 and 2 deaths linked to the virus.

State totals are now at 893,756 cases and 19,664 deaths.

  • Ingham County reports 22,703 cases and 381 deaths.
  • Jackson County reports 14,730 cases and 285 deaths.
  • Clinton County reports 6,040 cases and 85 deaths.
  • Eaton County reports 8,869 cases and 201 deaths.
  • Shiawassee County reports 5,731 cases and 105 deaths.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

