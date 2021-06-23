Consumers Energy announces plan to end coal use by 2025

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday, Consumers Energy announced a proposal to stop using coal as a fuel source for electricity by 2025, this is 15 years faster than currently planned. If successful the company will be one of the first in the nation to go coal-free.

“We are proud to lead Michigan’s clean energy transformation and be one of the first utilities in the country to end coal use,” President and CEO Garrick Rochow said.

The plan, which requires regulatory approval, ensures:

Being among the first utilities in the nation to go coal-free by 2025

By 2040 use 90 percent of clean energy resources

By 2040 build nearly 8,000 megawatts of solar energy to power Michigan’s homes and businesses

Through 2040 save customers about $650 million

Stay on the path to achieve net zero carbon emissions

If approved by the Michigan Public Service Commission, the updated plan would also speed closures of three coal-fired units at the Campbell generating complex near Holland.

“Consumers Energy is committed to a just transition away from coal as a fuel source for electricity,” said Brandon Hofmeister, senior vice president for governmental, regulatory and public affairs.

By 2040, clean, renewable fuel sources such as solar and wind will comprise more than 60 percent of electric capacity. Combining that with advances in energy storage and customer efficiency it will allow the company to meet customers’ needs with 90 percent clean energy resources.

Consumers Energy currently operates solar power plants at Western Michigan University, Grand Valley State University and in Cadillac and purchases solar generation from several sites in Michigan.

To learn more about the Clean Energy Plan you can visit the Consumers Energy website.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.