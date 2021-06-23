Advertisement

Check out the fun amenities in this trailer

Gillette’s RV has the perfect camper for your summer travels
By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Are you thinking of heading up north this summer?

Or maybe you’ve got plans to take the family camping at one of the great campgrounds in Michigan? Mojo, a sales consultant at Gillette’s Interstate RV, gave us a tour of this Catalina Summit Series trailer and showed us some of the fun amenities, including an outdoor kitchen that even has a griddle.

