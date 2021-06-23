CATA closes in observance of Independence Day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In observance of Independence Day, the Capital Area Transportation Authority will be closed July 4, 2021. This closure will apply to all Sunday services, including CATA fixed-routes (regularly scheduled bus service) and Spec-Tran.

The Route 1 late-night service (Downtown Lansing/Meridian Mall) will end early July 3. The final departure from the Meridian Mall is scheduled for 11 p.m.; 11:05 p.m. from the CATA Transportation Center.

The Spec-Tran office will remain open on the Fourth of July from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to schedule rides that will take place after the holiday. No same-day trips will be scheduled.

Call 517-394-CATA (2282) to schedule a ride or, for Spec-Tran trip management, login to myspectran.org.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

