Advertisement

CATA closes in observance of Independence Day

(WILX)
By Rachel Hyams
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In observance of Independence Day, the Capital Area Transportation Authority will be closed July 4, 2021. This closure will apply to all Sunday services, including CATA fixed-routes (regularly scheduled bus service) and Spec-Tran.

The Route 1 late-night service (Downtown Lansing/Meridian Mall) will end early July 3. The final departure from the Meridian Mall is scheduled for 11 p.m.; 11:05 p.m. from the CATA Transportation Center.

The Spec-Tran office will remain open on the Fourth of July from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to schedule rides that will take place after the holiday. No same-day trips will be scheduled.

Call 517-394-CATA (2282) to schedule a ride or, for Spec-Tran trip management, login to myspectran.org.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

House fire at Horton and Jerome
UPDATE: House in early morning fire a ‘total loss’
Andrew Michael Paul
Suspect in Father’s Day slaying in Eaton Township charged with murder
Drevon Deonta Wilson
Suspect identified in Elmwood Park apartments shooting
MSP kill unarmed man in West Michigan
Neighbors will miss man killed in Eaton Township homicide

Latest News

The donations will go towards the recovery efforts provided by the American Red Cross....
Michiganders tell News 10 why donating blood is important to them
Consumers Energy announces plan to end coal use by 2025
Downtown East Lansing
East Lansing DDA launches expansion and beautification grant program
mobile app
Dept. of Education launches new college savings mobile app