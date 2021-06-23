Advertisement

Alonso to Defend Home Run Derby Title

By Tim Staudt
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
-NEW YORK (AP) - The New York Mets’ Pete Alonso will defend his Home Run Derby title at Coors Field on July 12. He joins Japanese two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani (SHOH’-hay oh-TAH’-nee) of the Los Angeles Angels in the derby, held on the night before the All-Star Game. Alonso has 11 homers this season. He set a rookie record with 53 in 2019, when he won the derby at Cleveland’s Progressive Field by defeating Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 23-22 in the final round. Ohtani and Guerrero are tied for the major league lead with 23 home runs each this season.

