Young patients have something to celebrate with Sparrow’s ‘Bravo Beads’ program

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It can be tough to find times to celebrate, especially if you are a cancer patient. That’s why Sparrow created the “Bravo Beads” program.

The program gives beads to young cancer patients every time they complete a procedure and for every milestone they achieve.

Some youngsters like Charley Buscemi can have up to four feet of beads.

Her family was so impressed by the program that they are now giving back to Sparrow by donating money, by selling shirts that say “Charley Strong.”

“To be honest, giving back is the easy part.,” said Rocky Buscemi. “Going through it was just terrifying at times. Extreme challenging and ya know it’s almost like you look for that next opportunity to give back once you go through something like that and were as fortunate as we were to get through it how we did.”

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.