Whitmer to hold press conference highlighting Michigan’s reopening

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As restaurants and other businesses are allowed to return to full capacity Tuesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be holding a press conference to highlight the full reopening of the state.

The governor will be speaking at a 12 p.m. press conference in Detroit. She will be joined by Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, and Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s chief medical executive.

The press conference will be streamed on both WILX.com and the WILX Facebook Page.

