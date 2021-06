-MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto has been serving a one-game suspension today. The ban comes three days after being ejected for arguing with an umpire. Votto was already slated to rest in the series finale at Minnesota. It was an afternoon start following a 12-inning contest on Monday night.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.