Advertisement

Volunteers needed for Southeast Lansing “Team Up 2 Clean Up” Event

The South Lansing Business Association is teaming up with the community to clean up #LoveLansing.
The South Lansing Business Association is teaming up with the community to clean up #LoveLansing.
The South Lansing Business Association is teaming up with the community to clean up #LoveLansing.
By Krystle Holleman
Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The South Lansing Business Association (SLBA) is hosting a spring Southeast Lansing “Team Up 2 Clean Up” Event on Wednesday, June 23 from 1:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Participants will beautify one-half square mile of Southeast Lansing between I-96, Cedar, Jolly, & Pennsylvania. Anyone interested in making a difference in the Southeast Lansing Community is encouraged to meet at St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 6500 Amwood Dr. Located between Menards & Target at 1:30 p.m. to receive supplies and assignments.

Participants include employee teams from area businesses, members of local churches, service club members, and SLBA members.

According to SLBA President Heather Cooper Kim, this event will promote networking with fellow change-makers for creating positive synergy for Southeast Lansing.

“We want to do our part to take pride in our community by supporting a cleaner, greener Lansing,” SLBA said.

SLBA serves as a civic organization for the betterment of the south Lansing area and those doing business in and around south Lansing.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Eaton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 2100 block of Ackley in Eaton Rapids...
UPDATE: 79 year old Eaton Co. man shot, killed, suspect in custody
Neighbors will miss man killed in Eaton Township homicide
Meridian PD needs help in identifying this man
Michigan State Police are investigating after an officer-involved shooting at a Juneteenth...
MSP identifies suspect in Flint officer-involved shooting at Juneteenth parade
WILX News 10 Weather Authority
Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for these Mid-Michigan counties

Latest News

G-Eazy is coming to Common Ground Music Festival in Lansing.
G-Eazy coming to Common Ground
House fire at Horton and Jerome
Crews respond to large house fire at Horton and Jerome
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer visited a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church in...
Michigan’s COVID-19 restrictions are now expired
The Michigan Supreme Court has heard arguments about whether to extend deadlines for the...
MI Supreme Court hears arguments on deadlines for re-districting