Volunteers needed for Southeast Lansing “Team Up 2 Clean Up” Event

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The South Lansing Business Association (SLBA) is hosting a spring Southeast Lansing “Team Up 2 Clean Up” Event on Wednesday, June 23 from 1:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Participants will beautify one-half square mile of Southeast Lansing between I-96, Cedar, Jolly, & Pennsylvania. Anyone interested in making a difference in the Southeast Lansing Community is encouraged to meet at St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 6500 Amwood Dr. Located between Menards & Target at 1:30 p.m. to receive supplies and assignments.

Participants include employee teams from area businesses, members of local churches, service club members, and SLBA members.

According to SLBA President Heather Cooper Kim, this event will promote networking with fellow change-makers for creating positive synergy for Southeast Lansing.

“We want to do our part to take pride in our community by supporting a cleaner, greener Lansing,” SLBA said.

SLBA serves as a civic organization for the betterment of the south Lansing area and those doing business in and around south Lansing.

