Tigers and Yankees Among Key Games Tuesday Night

(Source: Josh Auzenne (custom credit) | Source: WAFB)
By Tim Staudt
Updated: 55 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Among Major League games Tuesday night, the Detroit Tigers begin a six game home stand with the first of two games against the St. Louis Cardinals. The teams meet again Wednesday afternoon before the Houston Astros visit for four games. The Tigers have a 30-42 record. Elsewhere....NEW YORK (AP) - Yankees ace Gerrit Cole makes his first start since Major League Baseball started mandatory checks by umpires on all pitchers for banned grip-enhancing substances. The right-hander will be pitching on five days’ rest when he faces the visiting Kansas City Royals.

