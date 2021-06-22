“This can’t be happening right now:” Taylor Manson still in shock about Olympic bid

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - She perfected her craft in East Lansing and improved it down in Gainesville racing for Florida.

And Taylor Manson had just finished setting a personal best in the 400 meter qualifiers in Eugene, Oregon when she got the news.

“Two of the Team USA members came up to me and said ‘we’re taking you to Tokyo’ and I was like really shocked, like this can’t be happening right now.”

While it hasn’t quite sunk in for her, for others, it was only a matter of time.

“We always knew was a great possibility,” said Charles Pollard, her high school track coach. “And it has come true.”

“It’s almost like a dream. She said that. She graduated, it seemed like yesterday, from East Lansing. And now four years later, she’s graduated from college and made the Olympic team,” said Jim Bibbs, a volunteer and former Michigan State coach who trained Manson in East Lansing.

Manson is the first runner from East Lansing to make the Olympics since Judy Brown won silver in the high hurdles in Los Angeles in 1984.

Manson says Brown has been a key helper in her journey to Tokyo.

“I met her at some track meets and I’ve talked to her and she’s given me some tips,” Manson said. “It’s crazy how I’m also an Olympian. It’s come full circle, I’ll say that.”

Taylor’s coaches see a lot of Judy in her.

“Just like Judy, she has become the model student athlete,” said Bibbs.

“She knows what to do, and she knows what she has to do,” said Pollard. “She’s a competitor and she’ll do really well in the relay.”

Manson says her family and coaches are the reason she’s been so successful on the track.

“I think it helped me a lot personally, especially in moments like this, when it was the biggest meet of my life.”

Her coaches say this is only the beginning for Manson’s stardom.

“The best is yet to come,” said Bibbs. “If she keeps running, she’s going to run a lot faster than she has so far.”

And with a month left until the games, Manson tells News 10 she’ll be training in Gainesville before coming back to East Lansing for a while.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

