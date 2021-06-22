Advertisement

Take Me Home Tuesday: Meet Jilly Bean

By Holly Harper
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Lexy Ritenburgh from the Capital Area Humane Society stopped by Studio 10 to introduce us to 2-month-old Jilly Bean looking for her forever home.

Jilly Bean is spayed, up to date on her vaccines and has a microchip.

