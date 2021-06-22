Suspect identified in Elmwood Park apartments shooting

DELTA TWP, Mich. (WILX) - The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office released the identity of the man involved in a shooting in Delta Township.

Police identified the man as 24 year old Lansing resident Drevon Deonta Wilson.

On Sunday, June 13, Eaton County police responded to a call of a shooting at Elmwood Park apartments.

When they arrived, they found three people shot, and were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Wilson is currently held at the Eaton County Jail.

