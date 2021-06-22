Advertisement

Suspect in Father’s Day slaying in Eaton Township charged with murder

Andrew Michael Paul
Andrew Michael Paul(Eaton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CORRECTION: Andrew Michael Paul’s place of residence has been corrected to Eaton Rapids from Eaton Rapids Township.

EATON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The man suspected in the slaying of a 79 year old Eaton Township man on Father’s Day has been arraigned.

23-year-old Andrew Michael Paul of Eaton Rapids was arraigned Tuesday afternoon and charged with one count of Homicide-Open Murder and one count of Disinterment and Mutilation of a Dead Body in the death of Carl Florian.

He is being held without bond.

Paul was arrested after he shot and killed Florian Sunday, June 20 according to the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office. He was taken into custody without incident.

