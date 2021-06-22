Some residents still planning to wear masks, despite lifted restrictions

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There’s more than just a sense of relief that mask mandates are over. Many people are ecstatic they’ll finally be able to see their loved ones in person after a long 455 days of COVID-19 restrictions.

“What we did was we would do zoom parties on the computer and that was nice but it’s not the same; It just feels like were alive again, I don’t know how to explain it, it’s just a real good feeling,” said Lansing resident Michael T. Daniels.

Daniels knew this day would come where masks were not required, but he didn’t know when.

“I believe that it would eventually come to this I wish it would come a lot sooner but it’s nice the restrictions are being lifted but like is said earlier I just hope there is no surge of COVID-19 infections - I am concerned about people that haven’t been immunized,” Daniels said.

Sparrow doctors are concerned too, for the unvaccinated.

“Every healthcare institution in the state has concerns about any further spikes, we have concerns of course that it can be a pediatric spike because that’s the largest percentage of unvaccinated people,” said Sparrow Health System Chief Medical Officer, Karen Kent-VanGorder, MD.

One unvaccinated person I spoke with said she isn’t concerned for herself because she had no symptoms when she tested positive for COVID, but will keep wearing a mask and social distancing because her husband and one of her two kids had severe cases. But the vaccinated resident tells me he’s concerned for those who choose not to get the vaccine.

“I certainly don’t want to see them get COVID my wife and I had it in July it’s not fun I went to the hospital,” Daniels said.

“It’s an understandable decision that we should try to get back to a normal life , our mental health dictates we need to be able to gather and interact with each other,” Dr. Kent said.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.