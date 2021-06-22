Sexual harassment lawsuit filed against former Lansing Mayor Bernero

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A sexual harassment lawsuit has been filed against Virg Bernero by a former staffer, stemming from his time as the Mayor of Lansing in 2013 and 2014.

The lawsuit was filed in Ingham County on Monday. Allegations involve sexual harassment and sexual assault by Bernero, including during the plaintiff’s time as a campaign volunteer. It’s alleged that her work environment with Bernero was infused with unwelcome sexual commentary and innuendo, that she would receive late night calls, that Bernero discussed a foot fetish with the Plaintiff and touched her feet in a sexual manner, that Bernero asked the Plaintiff to show him her breasts, and more.

Bernero recently spoke with News 10 about allegations of sexual misconduct that came out shortly after he announced that he was once again running for Mayor of Lansing. Those allegations came out earlier this year, when two women- one a former Lansing news anchor- said he sexually harassed them.

“I think it’s fair to link those allegations to the timing of Andy’s [Schor] announcement that he was running for reelection,” Bernero said. “There are powerful forces that do not want to see me return. I am guilty of the sin of stepping outside my marital vows and I’m deeply sorry for that to this woman.”

At the time of that interview the current allegations had not yet been filed. News 10 reached out to Virg Bernero for comment on this story, but messages have not yet been returned.

An attorney for the plaintiff’s, Manda Danieleski, gave a statement to News 10 about the allegations.

“My client was ready to pursue this case. She is finally ready to take this brave step. Although he has dropped from the race, he has failed to address his victims directly or own his actions.,” Danieleski said. “I do not currently anticipate additional suits but this may give others the strength to come forward. Liz is a trailblazer and others may follow.”

Danieleskie also commented on the new statute of limitations rules that have made the suit possible.

“Our Legislature has had the wisdom to extend the statute of limitations for sexual assault,” Danieleski said. “I am proud to be a Michigander and to have the ability to file this case now while giving my client sufficient time to heal and prepare.”

The full complaint is included below.

