Seahawks Say Full Capacity For Home Games

A fan holds a sign that reads "Here 4 Luck" in support of Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck during the first half of an NFL football preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)(AP)
By Tim Staudt
Updated: 45 minutes ago
-SEATTLE (AP) - The Seattle Seahawks intend to have full capacity crowds at Lumen Field for the upcoming season after the team received approval from the NFL and local and state health officials to completely reopen the stadium. Fans will not be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend games, but those who are not vaccinated will be required to wear masks.

