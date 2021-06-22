Advertisement

Outgoing police chief reflects on career, gives advice to next chief

By Kylie Khan
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Outgoing Lansing Police Chief Daryl Green is leaving behind an empty role as he moves on to the Michigan State Police Department. Green says his successor needs to be engaging and connect with the community.

“We like to tell our officers to get out of their patrol cars and walk around. That goes for the police chief. Get out of your office. Walk around. Get to know your community. Shop in your community. It’s amazing how many people stop me at Meijer for different issues,” he said.

Green worked closely with several organizations including the NAACP. President Dale Copedge hopes the new chief will be just as willing to work together.

“I think this is a very crucial time to make sure we have someone in there that’s patient, attentive enough, able to work with the community, a commitment to community, living in and being involved with,” said Copedge.

Green’s successor will face some of the same challenges at a time when police departments across the nation are mending fractured relationships.

“Post-George Floyd, it’s a totally different era, and so the new police chief will have to continue some of the reforms that we’re seeing that we started here with the Lansing Police Department,” said Chief Green.

During his two years as chief, Green helped implement policies to regain the trust of the community like doing away with no-knock warrants and ending traffic stops for secondary violations.

“All of the changes, particularly the traffic guidelines that we did, were not necessarily popular initially... As a police chief, I’m considered a risk manager, and so I was trying to lower the risk our officers engage in particularly when they make certain traffic stops for equipment violations that really sow a lot of distrust in our community,” he said.

Lansing Police Captain Ellery Sosebee will take over on Saturday as interim chief until the mayor appoints a new permanent police chief.

