NCAA Probation for Creighton Basketball

DePaul forward Pauly Paulicap (33) and Creighton forward Christian Bishop (13) jump for the tip...
DePaul forward Pauly Paulicap (33) and Creighton forward Christian Bishop (13) jump for the tip off during an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)(John Peterson | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Updated: 47 minutes ago
-UNDATED (AP) - The Creighton men’s basketball program has been placed on two years’ probation and docked scholarships each of the next two seasons by the NCAA. The organization investigated allegations that a former assistant coach accepted cash from a management agency. The penalties are the latest in a wide-ranging FBI probe into college basketball corruption that has ensnared numerous coaches and several high-profile schools.

