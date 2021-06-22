Advertisement

NBC searching for the role of Annie in “Annie Live!”

By Rachel Hyams
Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - NBC is searching for a female to play the role of Annie in “Annie Live!” airing on NBC this Holiday Season.

The company is looking for an 11-year-old girl of any ethnicity who is “optimistic, spunky, honest, forthright and wise beyond her years.”

They are looking for someone with a strong high belt and great comedic timing and excellent dance skills.

Auditions will be held virtually and anyone can send in a video. Rehearsals for the show will be in October and November 2021 in New York.

The live broadcast will air December 2, 2021 on NBC from New York.

For more information, you can visit www.castittalent.com/Annie_Live.

