In My View 6/22/21: The NCAA baseball transfer portal

You think the transfer portal is huge in football and basketball?
(WILX)
By Tim Staudt
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You think the transfer portal is huge in football and basketball?  How about baseball where 1,900 Division I players. That includes six at Michigan State currently in the portal and 3,200 nationwide in Divisions I through III. 

No shot anywhere close to that number will find new college homes to play at and many may well rue the day they went to the portal thinking life would be better on the other side. 

They picked, in my view, the wrong college in the first place.

