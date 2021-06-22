In My View 6/21/21: SCOTUS rules against NCAA

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today the US Supreme Court unanimously ruled against the NCAA against a single athlete who wants more educational aid for his scholarship.

So the NCAA won’t change yet its basic amateurism rules, but others may well start going to court figuring they can win against the NCAA.

Somehow, moving forward the NCAA must be proactive, in my view, changing to rules that match what the government wants or the NCAA will continue to have massive issues moving forward.

