Michigan’s COVID-19 restrictions are now expired

All capacity limits both indoor and outdoor are expired.
By Alyssa Plotts
Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After 15 months of mask-wearing and capacity limits, the COVID restrictions in Michigan are now lifted.

All capacity limits both indoor and outdoor are expired. The mask mandate is also over, whether residents are vaccinated or not.

Over 4.9 Million Michiganders have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, but vaccination rates have dropped off. Just days away from July 1, the state is growing less likely to reach the governor’s goal of 70% vaccinated.

Employers are no longer required to complete a pre-work COVID-19 screening for employees. Businesses still have the right to require masks and social distancing if they choose to.

Some orders will remain in place including in long-term care facilities and in hospitals.

