MI Supreme Court hears arguments on deadlines for re-districting

A group wants a one-time extension of the filing deadline for new boundaries.
The Michigan Supreme Court has heard arguments about whether to extend deadlines for the...
The Michigan Supreme Court has heard arguments about whether to extend deadlines for the re-drawing of voting districts in the state.(WJRT)
By Krystle Holleman
Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Supreme Court has heard arguments about whether to extend deadlines for the re-drawing of voting districts in the state.

Monday a group in charge of redrawing Michigan’s voting boundaries urged the court to order a deadline delay for voting maps that will guide the state’s elections over the next decade. They want a one-time extension of the filing deadline for new boundaries, citing delays in the release of census data.

The group called for a 72-day delay of the Nov. 1 deadline due to a lag in receiving census data, an issue which they say will make the deadline impossible to meet.

“Why do you need this court to change this constitutional deadline at all?” asked Michigan Supreme Court Justice Brian K. Zahra. “It seems to me, if you just skip the deadline, then there’s going to be a lawsuit filed that says ‘they didn’t do their job. Direct them to do their job.’ But you’re coming into court before the deadline’s even come upon us, asking us to essentially ignore what’s written in our constitution.”

If the court does not approve the extension, the redistricting commission plans to file their updated voting lines by December 11, over a month after the plans are due.

A second vote to approve the new boundaries would take place in January 2022.

