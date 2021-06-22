Meridian Township Police needs assistance in finding this woman

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Meridian Township Police Department is requesting assistance with identifying this woman. She is wanted for questioning in a retail fraud case.

Anyone able to identify her is asked to contact Officer Talbot at 517-853-4800.

