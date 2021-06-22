Lansing School District and City of Lansing leaders to host anti-gun violence rally

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing School District and leaders from the City of Lansing will be hosting an anti-gun violence rally at the Everett High School football field. The rally will take place on June 29 at 6:30 p.m.

The Lansing School District is mourning the recent loss of two Everett High School students, Marshawn Beard and Je’maris Leek. Both of these students were Everett High School football players who died as a result of a recent gun violence in Lansing.

“We must come together as a community and do everything possible to prevent the gun violence that is killing our students and citizens,” said Board of Education president Gabrielle Lawrence.

The rally is intended to be a positive, constructive opportunity for Lansing School District families to gather together and share ideas for a plan of action to stop gun violence in the city.

“Preventing gun violence, especially among our young people must be our top priority. We can solve big problems by working together to develop actionable steps to prevent further loss of life in our City, and that begins with this dialogue,” said said City Council president Peter Spadafore.

