Lansing Police Department honors fallen with memorial ride

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Police Department is honoring officers who died in the line of duty. The third annual “Memorial Ride” was Tuesday evening.

Six officers and two K-9′s have been killed on the job since the Lansing Police Department was created in 1893. The most recent was K-9 Chili in 2005.

The memorial ride went by the spot where each of them of them died in the line of duty.

“It’s important to remember them and pay tribute to their families,” said Sgt. Brent Sorg, Lansing Police Department Bike Patrol Unit. “It’s something we all take very serious and know it’s very dear to us.”

Sgt. Sorg helped organize the ride. He said it’s meant to be a small sacrifice for those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

“When the going gets tough, maybe you’re a little bit tired in your ride, you just always remember back to those that have gone before us,” said Sgt. Sorg.

The first stop was at Cedar and I-96 where Dean Whitehead died in a helicopter crash in 1985. The helicopter got caught on the power lines and a rotor blade hit him as he tried to get out of the chopper.

Then the ride went to the corner of Holmes and Park View where Julie Englehart was shot and killed. Englehart was responding to a call of a man who stole sleds from a couple kids in February 1988, she was shot when confronting the man.

A bullet hole is still in the satellite dish. Gail Fisher bought the house in 1990.

“She sure didn’t deserve to die just because she was answering a call,” said Fisher.

Fisher said she was happy to see the officers ride by her house this evening.

“I think it’s a good thing they do. We’ve got to remember these things,” said Fisher.

The ride made a 25-mile trip around Lansing visiting the locations of all nine line of duty deaths. Members of the LPD color guard was at each spot saluting the riders before putting a rose at the site.

