Lansing City Council passes federal grant to hire additional police officers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday the Lansing City Council passed a proposal to hire five new Lansing Police Officers using grant dollars through the federally funded “Community Oriented Police Services” hiring program.

The vote comes as the city is experiencing an increase in crime compared to the same time last year, though notably with less pandemic restrictions in place.

“I want to personally thank the five members of the Lansing City Council that voted for this necessary proposal for the safety of Lansing residents, and recognize Councilmember Carol Wood for ushering this through in an expedited manner,” Mayor Schor said in a statement.

The Lansing Police Department received more than $600,000 in grant money to hire more officers. Mayor Schor has said he believes adding more night patrol officers will bring down the violence. Last week, Schor formed a gun violence task force that will collaborate with community leaders to address the increased violence.

Schor said, “I will continue to work with residents, community leaders, and the Gun Violence Task Force to ensure justice for victims and further our effort toward the prevention of gun violence.”

