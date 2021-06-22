Ingham Co. Clerk’s Office Lansing branch reopens to walk-ins

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum (D-Onondaga) announced that her Lansing Branch Office would be open for walk-in transactions starting Tuesday, June 22, in conjunction with the cessation of emergency orders that were issued by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

“My Office has remained open by appointment throughout the pandemic, and we will continue to grant appointments if requested,” said Byrum. “However, with the dramatic reduction of cases of COVID-19 in our area, rising vaccination rates across the region, and Governor Whitmer’s orders being rescinded, it is time that we reopen more fully.”

Clerk Byrum’s Lansing Branch Office will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and closed for lunch between 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. Anyone with appointments will be given priority over walk-in customers.

At the Mason office, which is open by appointment only, transactions will be completed curbside, as the building is still closed to the public by Local Administrative Order.

“Feedback from customers and staff on the appointment system has been that the appointments were overwhelmingly well-received,” stated Byrum. “However, there are some circumstances where customers are unable to make appointments in advance and need records the same day. I am committed to providing excellent customer service to all and believe that opening to the public for walk-ins is both a necessary and welcome step forward on the return to a new normal in a post-pandemic world.”

To schedule an appointment call 517-676-7201 or email clerk@ingham.org. Records requests can continue to be placed via email at clerk@ingham.org and via fax at 517-676-7254.

The Lansing Branch Office is located at:

Veteran’s Memorial Courthouse Building

313 W. Kalamazoo St., Lansing, MI 48933.

The Mason Office is located at:

Mason Historical Courthouse Building

341 S. Jefferson, Mason, MI 48854.

