Home sales are dropping, experts say; here’s why

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Existing home sales dropped for the fourth straight month, according to the National Association of Realtors.

Experts are saying not as many houses are currently available, and the ones that are for sale, are above the budgets for many first-time buyers. Prices are soaring due to high demand coupled with low inventory.

The average price of an existing home in in May was just over $350,000, which is more than a 23% increase compared to May 2020.

The market also shows more high-end homes are available for sale. Sales of homes priced between $750,000 and $1 million have jumped 178% from a year ago, while homes priced between $100,000 and $250,000 dropped 2%.

Experts predict a leveling off, with the continued decline in sales, inflation, and signals from the federal reserve that the interest rate party may be over soon.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.