Grand Ledge Public Schools have approved the contract for new superintendent

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - The contract has been approved for Grand Ledge’s new superintendent, Dr. Marcus Davenport.

Davenport was hired at the end of a long search, which involved narrowing a large list of candidates, holding multiple rounds of interviews, and requesting public input. At a Special Meeting on Jan. 25, the GLPS Board of Education unanimously approved contracting with Ray & Associates to assist them in their search for the next Superintendent of Grand Ledge Public Schools. Of all the candidates that applied, only seven made it to the first round of interviews.

Dr. Davenport earned his Ph.D. in K-12 Educational Administration from Michigan State University. He was the superintendent for the Beecher Community School District in Flint, a principal at Thomas Edison Elementary School in Detroit, and has 20 years of experience in the field of education.

The Superintendent’s contract term begins July 1 and will expire June 24 of 2024. In compensation he will receive $195,000 for the 2021-2022 school year. That goes up to by $5,000 each subsequent year in the contract.

