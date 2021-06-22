G-Eazy coming to Common Ground

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday Common Ground Music Festival announced multi-platinum recording artist and producer G-Eazy will be at Jackson Field on Saturday, Sept. 11.

“G-Eazy has established himself as a leading force in the music and touring world,” the festival said in a statement.

“We are thrilled to finally bring live music back to Lansing after the year we just endured,” said Jenna Meyer, Partner and Marketing Director for MiEntertainment Group. “We truly cannot thank our fans enough for standing by us as we navigated the challenges the live music industry faced throughout the pandemic!”

G-Eazy’s third full-length studio album, The Beautiful & Damned (2017), debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, garnering two No. 1 radio hits: “No Limit” ft. A$AP Rocky & Cardi B and “Him & I” ft. Halsey.

The album has since been certified platinum by the RIAA. The 5x platinum single “No Limit” has been streamed over 1 billion times worldwide to date.

The Beautiful & Damned followed his platinum-certified sophomore album When It’s Dark Out (2015), which featured the 5x platinum single “Me, Myself & I” with Bebe Rexha.

Joining the lineup on Saturday, September 11th is Detroit rapper and songwriter Tee Grizzley, Duckwrth, Yung Baby Tate, JAHMED, and Kossisko.

Tickets for the show are on sale now and can be purchased online, or in person at the Jackson Field Box Office Monday through Friday from 10 am until 5 pm.

