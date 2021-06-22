Advertisement

Daily Coronavirus Report: 91 new cases, 15 deaths

(Associated Press)
By Jake Vigna
Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Daily new cases of coronavirus in Michigan continue to decline, a good sign going into June 22, when the state is lifting many pandemic restrictions.

Tuesday the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 91 new COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths. It’s important to note, however, that the deaths announced by the state on Tuesday include eight identified during a vital records review.

State totals are now at 893,582 cases and 19,662 deaths.

  • Ingham County reports 22,700 cases and 380 deaths.
  • Jackson County reports 14,725 cases and 285 deaths.
  • Clinton County reports 6,030 cases and 85 deaths.
  • Eaton County reports 8,867 cases and 201 deaths.
  • Shiawassee County reports 5,729 cases and 105 deaths.

