Daily Coronavirus Report: 91 new cases, 15 deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Daily new cases of coronavirus in Michigan continue to decline, a good sign going into June 22, when the state is lifting many pandemic restrictions.

Tuesday the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 91 new COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths. It’s important to note, however, that the deaths announced by the state on Tuesday include eight identified during a vital records review.

State totals are now at 893,582 cases and 19,662 deaths.

Ingham County reports 22,700 cases and 380 deaths.

Jackson County reports 14,725 cases and 285 deaths.

Clinton County reports 6,030 cases and 85 deaths.

Eaton County reports 8,867 cases and 201 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 5,729 cases and 105 deaths.

