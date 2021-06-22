Coach to ride motorcycle around Lake Michigan in less than 24 hours for fundraiser

SPRINGPORT, Mich. (WILX) - 1,000 miles...around Lake Michigan...in less than 24 hours...ALL ON A MOTORCYCLE.

That’s the mission for a Springport High School Football Coach to raise money for new uniforms.

“I’ve never I’ve never attempted to tackle this before but I’m confident we can do this,” said Coach Matt Burger.

Early Wednesday morning, Coach Burger will take off at the speedway in Eaton Rapids to start his journey around the one of the greatest lakes in less than 24 hours.

“I have scheduled stops along the way, I know the exact address of the gas station to stop and fuel up on and to do my Facebook check-in.”

If you complete this on time, you can get certified by the Iron Butt Association.

“The shortest ride that the Iron Bbutt Association will certify is a Saddle Sore 1000,” said Matt. “In the in the motorcycle community, this is just a bragging, right.”

But Matt wanted to raise the stakes and turn this into a unique fundraiser for the Springport Football program. All the money raised from the ride will go toward new football uniforms that th school says the team desperately needs.

“We’ve had the current uniforms, seven or so years and the manufacturer of the uniforms we have now -they don’t make them anymore. So that forced us to into a different supplier. Also, COVID really goofed this up a little bit financially and just from a timing perspective, we no longer had that revenue for sports programs coming in, which obviously goes towards the program to help contribute to these types of expenses.”

The football uniforms themselves cost about $7,500.

So far the community has raised more than $5,300 for the uniforms which is why Matt is looking at expanding the fundraiser.

The Go Fund Me will be open for at least 2 weeks after Matt completes his trip.

To track him in real time: https://new.spotwalla.com/trip/1bf5-7a40ab8-cc31/view?fbclid=IwAR1gScHa7QxO3wLMJcTp4N8552pVVdW0OCpZtBTiaVFv7LPIxD3Rs83Sm5Y

To donate to the fundraiser: https://www.gofundme.com/f/springport-football-iron-butt-challenge?utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer

To see his full ride schedule: https://www.facebook.com/Coach-Burgers-Iron-Butt-Challenge-102467322051168

